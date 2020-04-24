Bajaj Auto restarts Aurangabad plant operations

AURANGABAD : Leading automobile manufacturer Bajaj Auto restarted operations at its plant at Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Friday, a senior official said.

Working with a limited work force amid lockdown to contain coronavirus, the company has decided to concentrate on export orders at present, said plant head Abhay Patki.

The plant would be running with 800 employees, he said.

"We have orders from Asian, African and Latin American countries," he said.

It was uncertain when the sale of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in domestic market would resume, so the company decided to focus on foreign orders, he added.

"We cannot work at full capacity with the allotted manpower. We can reach 35 per cent capacity at present," Patki said.

He also said that the company was taking all precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus among employees.

"We are taking complete care. We have also put a one hour gap between two shifts," he added.

