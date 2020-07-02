Bajaj Auto’s June sales decline 31%1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
Domestic sales fall by 34% at 151,189 units last month as compared to 229,225 units in June 2019
NEW DELHI : Bajaj Auto’s total sales declined 31% at 278,097 units in June, the company reported on Thursday. Last year in June its total sales stood at 404,624 units.
Domestic sales fell by 34% at 151,189 units last month as compared to 229,225 units in June 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
For the first quarter ended 30 June 2020, the two-and three-wheeler manufacturer saw its total sales slump by 64% to 443,103 units as compared with 12,47,174 units in April-June period of 2019-20.
The company reported 27% decline in total two-wheeler sales at 255,122 units as compared to 351,291 units in the year-ago period.
In June, domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 146,695 units, down 26% against 199,340 units a year ago.
Total exports in June also dropped 28% at 126,908 units as compared to 175,399 units in June 2019, said Bajaj Auto.
Overall commercial vehicles sales of the company also fell by 57% at 22,975 units last month compared to 53,333 units in the year-ago period with domestic sales declining by 85% to 4,494 units against 29,885 units in June 2019.
The company had resumed its operations at manufacturing units in Aurangabad and Pantnagar in April.
On Thursday at 11:47 am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading at Rs2,858, 0.60% up, on the NSE, and at Rs2,858.95, 0.58% higher, on the BSE.
