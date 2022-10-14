Bajaj Auto's Q2 profit jumps 20% as price hikes, forex realizations improve

"On the sales front, the company has witnessed some setback in export markets due to a muted global outlook. Further, Bajaj Auto has recently closed a share buyback of 64.1 lakh shares ( about 2.2% of outstanding shares) from the open market utilising the intended ₹2,500 crore as buyback amount with average acquisition price derived as ~ Rs3,900/share. The company has commenced upon its journey towards electrification with the Chetak scooter with sales volume in this domain pegged at nearly 12,000 units till August 2022.(YTDFY23). The company’s product on the Electric 3-W space is still awaited. The key monitorables going forward at Bajaj Auto would be demand outlook in the export market and further journey towards electrification", a report by ICICI Direct Research said.