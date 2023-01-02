Bajaj Auto sales fall 22% to 2,81,486 units in December

Speaking of April to December quarter, the company saw a 8 percent decline in total sales at 30,67,934 units as compared to 33,31,782 last year in the same quarter. The total domestic sales rose 13 percent with 15,91,399 units sold as compare to 14,12,652 in the April-December quarter. In the same quarter, the total exports fell 23 percent with 14,76,535 units exported as compared to 19,19,130.