Bajaj Auto sales fall 22% to 2,81,486 units in December

Bajaj Auto on 2 January reported a 22 percent decline in total sales at 2,81,486 units sold in December 2022 as compared to 3,62,470 units sold in the same month a year ago in December 2021.
As per the regulatory filing, the total domestic sales rose by 2 percent YoY to 1,48,555 units as compare to 1,45,979 in the same month a year ago.
The total exports declined 39 percent YoY to 1,32,931 as compare to 2,16,491 last year, it said.
The company sold total of 2,47,024 two-wheeler vehicles (domestic and exports) down 23 percent YoY and 34,462 commercial vehicles (domestic and exports) down 21 percent YoY in December 2022, it said.
Speaking of individual sales, the company sold 1,25,525 two wheelers in December 2022 as compare to 1,27,593 last year which is a drop of 2 percent. The company sold 23,030 commercial vehicles in December 2022 as compared to 18,386 in December 2021 which saw a jump of 25 percent.
Speaking of individual exports, this year in December, the company exported 1,25,525 two-wheeler vehicles than the 1,91,176 down 36 percent.
The company exported 11,432 commercial vehicles than the 25,315 last year down 55 percent.
Speaking of April to December quarter, the company saw a 8 percent decline in total sales at 30,67,934 units as compared to 33,31,782 last year in the same quarter. The total domestic sales rose 13 percent with 15,91,399 units sold as compare to 14,12,652 in the April-December quarter. In the same quarter, the total exports fell 23 percent with 14,76,535 units exported as compared to 19,19,130.
Earlier in November, the company had reported a19 per cent decline in total sales at 3,06,552 units in November, compared to 3,79,276 units in the same month a year ago.