Bajaj Auto sales jumped 19% to 471,188 units in Oct 2023

Bajaj Auto on November 1 said its total sales increased by 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 471,188 units in October this year.

The company had dispatched a total of 395,238 units in October 2022.

Year-to-date (YTD) domestic unit sales have risen 25 percent to 1,608,730 units sold in the April-October 2023 period, against 1,290,128 units sold in the April-October 2022 period.

Wholesale Numbers Its total dispatches to dealers last month rose by 36 percent to 329,618 units compared to 242,917 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company said this was its highest-ever monthly wholesales to date.

Exports Its total exports, however, declined by 7 percent YoY to 141,570 units in October against 152,321 units a year ago.

YTD in April-October 2023, exports have fallen 21 percent to 943,818 units from 1,189,768 in the same period the previous year.

Stock Movement Bajaj Auto opened at ₹5396.95 and closed at ₹5304.05. The high for the day was ₹5396.95, while the low was ₹5295.9. The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto is ₹150,421.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5514.65, and the 52-week low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for the day was 26,214 shares.

Q2 Results Bajaj Auto declared its Q2 FY24 results on Oct 18, 2023. The topline increased by 6.23 percent and the profit increased by 17.48 percent YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.1 percent and the profit increased by 22.86 percent.

The Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 0.12 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 11.41 percent Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.48 percent QoQ and increased by 21.17 percent Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹71.4 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 18.8 percent Y-o-Y.

As of Oct 20, 2023, out of 43 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 16 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating and nine analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of Oct 20, 2023 was to Buy.

