OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bajaj Auto sales up 11% in December at 3,72,532 units
Bajaj Auto’s Ebitda margin narrowed to 20.6% in the December quarter from 22% a year ago. Photo: Mint
Bajaj Auto’s Ebitda margin narrowed to 20.6% in the December quarter from 22% a year ago. Photo: Mint

Bajaj Auto sales up 11% in December at 3,72,532 units

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 11:57 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The firm had sold a total of 3,36,055 units in December 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported an 11% increase in total sales at 3,72,532 units in December 2020.

The firm had sold a total of 3,36,055 units in December 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

Domestic sales were down 9 per cent at 1,39,606 units as compared to 1,53,163 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Total motorcycle sales were at 3,38,584 units last month as against 284,802 units in December 2019, up 19 per cent, it added.

Exports jumped 27 per cent to 2,32,926 units as compared to 1,82,892 units in the same month a year ago, Bajaj Auto said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout