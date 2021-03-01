Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bajaj Auto sales up 6% to 3,75,017 units in Feb
Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month rose 13% to 2,10,206 units, as compared to 1,86,166 units in February 2020.

Bajaj Auto sales up 6% to 3,75,017 units in Feb

1 min read . 11:25 AM IST PTI

Total domestic sales declined by 2% to 1,64,811 units last month, as compared to 1,68,747 units sold in February 2020

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 6% rise in total sales at 3,75,017 units in February, as against 3,54,913 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 6% rise in total sales at 3,75,017 units in February, as against 3,54,913 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales declined by 2% to 1,64,811 units last month, as compared to 1,68,747 units sold in February 2020, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Total domestic sales declined by 2% to 1,64,811 units last month, as compared to 1,68,747 units sold in February 2020, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales were up 7% to 3,32,563 units, as compared to 3,10,222 units in the year-ago month.

Overall commercial vehicles sales declined by 5% at 42,454 units last month, as compared to 44,691 units in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month rose 13% to 2,10,206 units, as compared to 1,86,166 units in February 2020.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.