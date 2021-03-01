Bajaj Auto sales up 6% to 3,75,017 units in Feb

Bajaj Auto sales up 6% to 3,75,017 units in Feb1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Total domestic sales declined by 2% to 1,64,811 units last month, as compared to 1,68,747 units sold in February 2020
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 6% rise in total sales at 3,75,017 units in February, as against 3,54,913 units in the same month last year.
Total domestic sales declined by 2% to 1,64,811 units last month, as compared to 1,68,747 units sold in February 2020, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales were up 7% to 3,32,563 units, as compared to 3,10,222 units in the year-ago month.
Overall commercial vehicles sales declined by 5% at 42,454 units last month, as compared to 44,691 units in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month rose 13% to 2,10,206 units, as compared to 1,86,166 units in February 2020.
