Bajaj Auto September sales fall 1% YoY to 3.92 lakh units
Bajaj Auto Ltd, the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a 1% decline in its total sales at 3,92,558 units in September 2023 as compared to 3,94,747 units sold in the same month last year.
The company’s total domestic sales fell to 2,53,193 units in September 2023 from 2,54,664 units in September 2022. Exports, too, declined 1% year-on-year (YoY) to 1,39,365 units.
The company’s two-wheeler sales last month dropped 6% to 3,27,712 units as against 3,48,355 units in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing by Bajaj Auto.
Domestic two-wheeler sales fell 9% to 2,02,510 units from 2,22,912 units, YoY. Exports of two-wheelers were marginally down at 1,25,202 units last month from 1,25,443 units in September last year.
Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales increased 40% to 64,846 units as against 46,392 units in the same month last year, the company said.
Domestic CV sales jumped 60% YoY to 50,683 units, the company’s highest ever domestic CV sales. Exports declined by 3% to 14,163 units.
Meanwhile, in the first half of fiscal year 2023-2024 (April-September), Bajaj Auto’s total wholesales declined marginally to 20,81,360 units from 20,84,658 units.
The company's total domestic sales in H1FY24 increased 22% YoY to 12,79,112 units, while exports during the period dipped 23% YoY to 8,02,248 units.
Bajaj Auto share price has seen a decent rally this year as the stock has risen 39% year-to-date (YTD). Bajaj Auto shares have gained over 9% in the last three months.
At 10:35 am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.39% lower at ₹5,042.80 apiece on the BSE.
