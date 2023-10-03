Bajaj Auto September sales fall 1% YoY to 3.92 lakh units

Bajaj Auto Ltd, the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a 1% decline in its total sales at 3,92,558 units in September 2023 as compared to 3,94,747 units sold in the same month last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s total domestic sales fell to 2,53,193 units in September 2023 from 2,54,664 units in September 2022. Exports, too, declined 1% year-on-year (YoY) to 1,39,365 units.

The company’s two-wheeler sales last month dropped 6% to 3,27,712 units as against 3,48,355 units in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing by Bajaj Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic two-wheeler sales fell 9% to 2,02,510 units from 2,22,912 units, YoY. Exports of two-wheelers were marginally down at 1,25,202 units last month from 1,25,443 units in September last year.

Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales increased 40% to 64,846 units as against 46,392 units in the same month last year, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic CV sales jumped 60% YoY to 50,683 units, the company’s highest ever domestic CV sales. Exports declined by 3% to 14,163 units.

Meanwhile, in the first half of fiscal year 2023-2024 (April-September), Bajaj Auto’s total wholesales declined marginally to 20,81,360 units from 20,84,658 units. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's total domestic sales in H1FY24 increased 22% YoY to 12,79,112 units, while exports during the period dipped 23% YoY to 8,02,248 units.

Bajaj Auto share price has seen a decent rally this year as the stock has risen 39% year-to-date (YTD). Bajaj Auto shares have gained over 9% in the last three months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 10:35 am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.39% lower at ₹5,042.80 apiece on the BSE.

