Bajaj Auto set to buy back shares worth up to 2,500 cr

Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities Ltd said Bajaj Auto’s buyback offer is below expectations in terms of the maximum buyback size, though the price cap of ₹4,600 marks a 19% premium to Monday’s closing price. Moreover, buyback through open market purchase may not take the stock price close to the upper band, which is not well received by investors. Therefore, the stock corrected from the day’s high after the buyback announcement, he said.

