Bajaj Auto seeks RBI nod for new NBFC as Bajaj Fin diversifies1 min read 09 Jul 2023, 11:59 PM IST
This follows the automaker’s erstwhile captive finance company Bajaj Finance Ltd diversifying into financing two-wheeler purchases of non-Bajaj Auto brands
New Delhi: Two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto Ltd said it is setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance Ltd, and has applied to the Reserve Bank of India for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence. This follows the automaker’s erstwhile captive finance company Bajaj Finance Ltd diversifying into financing two-wheeler purchases of non-Bajaj Auto brands.
