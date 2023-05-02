“Our current nameplate capacity is 10,000 units a month, and we are moving towards a scenario where we will do 20,000 units - it may be possible within the year. But we want to be calibrated. We don’t want to rush in because we recognize there is a period of ambiguity here - there is a long-term uncertainty which is at a global level on technologies, lithium-ion cells, competing technologies, etc," Sharma said. “The other is whether the Fame-II subsidy scheme will continue or will be discontinued; in the latter scenario, it will definitely have an impact and will shrink the market. It will also eliminate some of the weaker players who lack the commitment for the long haul, but at least for some time, the market will reduce, so we don’t want to be rushing in the name of bravado and see vendors, dealers working with us sink".