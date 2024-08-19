Bajaj Auto to increase accounting provision for deferred tax by ₹211 crore due to indexation benefit withdrawal

  • Bajaj Auto says the provision amount of 211 crore is below the materiality threshold

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Bajaj Auto said the actual payment of tax would be made at the time of redemption of these mutual funds. Mint
Bajaj Auto said the actual payment of tax would be made at the time of redemption of these mutual funds. Mint

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said due to withdrawal of the indexation benefit and change in tax rate, the accounting provision for deferred tax on investment income needs to be restated.

The Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024 has withdrawn the indexation benefit on long-term capital gains (LTCG) on debt mutual funds which were purchased prior to 1 April 2023.

The company said it invests surplus funds into a range of asset classes including debt mutual funds.

 

Also Read | Bajaj Auto launches world’s first CNG motorcycle at ₹95,000

“In compliance with Ind AS 12, the Company was making accounting provisions for Deferred Tax as per applicable law (taking cognizance of the indexation impact) on fair value gains on these investments,” Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

“The current accounting provision for Deferred Tax created by the Company would need to be increased by 211 crores to recognise the aforesaid change,” the company said.

The provision amount of 211 crores is below the materiality threshold, it added.

In the Union Budget 2024-25, the tax rate with respect to LTCG for the said asset class was changed from 20% plus surcharge and cess (with indexation) to 12.5% plus surcharge and cess (without indexation).

Also Read | Even without indexation, real estate enjoys more tax breaks than any other asset

“A provision in respect of this cumulative one-time impact will be made while computing the Profit After Tax and in reporting the financial results for Q2 of FY 2024-25,” said Bajaj Auto.

The company further said that only a provision is being made in the books of accounts at this point in time to record the deferred tax in line with the applicable accounting standards and the recently enacted tax change.

Also Read | Removing indexation on real estate will benefit almost nobody. Here’s proof.

The actual payment of tax would be made at the time of redemption of these mutual funds. The cash outgo towards tax could be different at the time of redemption depending on the actual gain and actual prevailing tax regime, it added.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 11:09 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsBajaj Auto to increase accounting provision for deferred tax by ₹211 crore due to indexation benefit withdrawal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue