MUMBAI: Bajaj Auto Ltd resumed operations at its unit in Chakan, in the outskirts of Pune, today, the company told Mint. At least three people aware of the development said the unit resumed work with one shift from 8am on Tuesday.

"The company will resume operations by way of getting the machinery ready for production. The initial plan will be to produce for the orders it has in its pipeline," said one of the three people requesting anonymity.

Initial production will be based on inventory and the company is monitoring the status of its vendors including the permission to restart operations from local authorities, the person said.

"Production will last till the inventory available at the factory. Vendors will have to open up too to ensure further ramp up," he added.

Bajaj Auto rolls out motorcycles under the KTM, Husqvarna and Dominar brands from the Chakan unit, with bulk of these exported to Europe and Indonesia.

The maker of three-wheelers and Pulsar motorcycles has resumed operations at its Waluj (Aurangabad) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) units.

Given the lockdown to curb the spread of covid-19, the company reported zero sales in the domestic market for April, while exports slumped 80%. It shipped out 32,009 motorcycles and 5,869 three-wheelers last month compared with 160,393 bikes and 30,818 three-wheelers in the year-ago period.

Mint had earlier reported that export orders worth ₹1,000 crore were held up for Bajaj Auto as the lockdown has prevented operations across production, road transportation and also at ports.

It exported 48% of motorcycles and 45% of three-wheelers produced across its plants in India in FY20.

