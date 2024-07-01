Bajaj Auto total sales rise 5% YoY to 3.58 lakh units in June; stock price gains

  • Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales in June rose 8% to 2,16,451 vehicles from 1,99,983 units, YoY, while exports inched 1% higher to 1,42,026 units from 1,40,998 units, YoY.

Ankit Gohel
First Published09:47 AM IST
Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales last month reported a 3% growth at 3,03,646 units from 2,93,649 units, YoY.
Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales last month reported a 3% growth at 3,03,646 units from 2,93,649 units, YoY. (Photo: Bloomberg News)

Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday reported a 5% rise in total wholesales for the month of June. The company’s total sales increased to 3,58,477 units in June 2024 from 3,40,981 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales of Bajaj Auto in June rose 8% to 2,16,451 vehicles from 1,99,983 units, YoY, while exports inched 1% higher to 1,42,026 units from 1,40,998 units, YoY.

The company’s two-wheeler sales last month reported a 3% growth at 3,03,646 units from 2,93,649 units, YoY. The company sold 1,77,207 two-wheelers in the domestic market, registering a rise of 7% YoY. The segment’s exports dropped 1% on-year.

Commercial vehicle sales saw a decent growth of 16% last month to 54,831 units from 47,332 units in June 2023. Domestic sales of three-wheelers rose 16%, while exports increased 14%, YoY.

For the six months of 2024, Bajaj Auto reported total wholesales of 11,02,056 units, a growth of 7% from 10,27,407 units in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto share price gained over 2% in early Monday trade after the announcement of June auto sales data. Bajaj Auto shares gained as much as 2.07% to 9,696.55 apiece on the BSE.

Bajaj Auto share price has rallied over 41% year-to-date (YTD), while the stock is up more than 105% in the past one year period.

At 9:45 am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 1.38% higher at 9,630.00 apiece on the BSE.

