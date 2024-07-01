Bajaj Auto total sales rise 5% YoY to 3.58 lakh units in June; stock price gains

Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday reported a 5% rise in total wholesales for the month of June. The company’s total sales increased to 3,58,477 units in June 2024 from 3,40,981 units in the same month last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total domestic sales of Bajaj Auto in June rose 8% to 2,16,451 vehicles from 1,99,983 units, YoY, while exports inched 1% higher to 1,42,026 units from 1,40,998 units, YoY.

The company’s two-wheeler sales last month reported a 3% growth at 3,03,646 units from 2,93,649 units, YoY. The company sold 1,77,207 two-wheelers in the domestic market, registering a rise of 7% YoY. The segment’s exports dropped 1% on-year.

Commercial vehicle sales saw a decent growth of 16% last month to 54,831 units from 47,332 units in June 2023. Domestic sales of three-wheelers rose 16%, while exports increased 14%, YoY.

For the six months of 2024, Bajaj Auto reported total wholesales of 11,02,056 units, a growth of 7% from 10,27,407 units in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto share price gained over 2% in early Monday trade after the announcement of June auto sales data. Bajaj Auto shares gained as much as 2.07% to ₹9,696.55 apiece on the BSE.

Bajaj Auto share price has rallied over 41% year-to-date (YTD), while the stock is up more than 105% in the past one year period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:45 am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 1.38% higher at ₹9,630.00 apiece on the BSE.

