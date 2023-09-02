Bajaj Auto's subsidiary gets RBI registration for NBFC business1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 07:11 AM IST
Bajaj Auto's subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance, receives registration from RBI to start non-banking finance business.
Bajaj Auto's subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance, has received the Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to start the business of the non-banking finance company (NBFC), the company informed the stock exchanges in its filing on September 1, according to MoneyControl reports.