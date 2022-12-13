Bajaj Capital appoints Kamayani Aniruddh Nagar as CEO-Wealth

Rajiv Bajaj, chairman, and MD of Bajaj Capital Limited, said, “We have expanded our footprint significantly across the nation and introduced new digital tech platforms to enhance the customer experience & our growth momentum. We are delighted to have Kamayani Nagar as our Chief Executive Officer-Wealth. She brings with her rich and diverse experience of nearly two decades in strategically scaling up businesses & managing wealth. With excitement and optimism, I welcome her to the Bajaj Capital family."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}