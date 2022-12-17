Bajaj Consumer Care appoints Kiara Advani as brand ambassador for its almond hair oil brand

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd-owned Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil has roped in actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. The company has signed the popular Bollywood actor to feature in its latest ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign which aims to connect the brand with young women to further consolidate its market lead in the segment.The company said it was Advani’s passion for healthy, beautiful hair that fit perfectly with its commitment for providing consumers with nourishing oil.As the new face of the brand, she will feature in a series of high-energy marketing campaigns and events in the coming months. “We are delighted to have Kiara on our team. Her talent, beauty, and connection with the masses make her the perfect ambassador for our brand. It has always been our endeavor to position ourselves responsibly and with integrity and she mirrors those aspirations like no other. We look forward to working with her and leveraging her influence."Advani said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be the face of the iconic oil brand. It is a brand that aligns with my own values and beliefs and I look forward to taking this heritage brand to the next generation of Indians. I’m excited to be able to share my love for this product with my fans and the audience through this partnership." The ‘Boring Nahi Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign talks about “Styling Fearlessly" without having to worry about hair fall.“She added that research had indicated that women are often reluctant to try new hairstyles thinking that it might lead to poorer hair health and hair fall. The campaign sets out to allay such fears and present it as a trusty and reliable solution.According to research website Statista, the hair care segment in India is projected to grow 3.77% (2022-2027) resulting in market volume of $3.40 billion in 2027.

