Bajaj Consumer Care to diversify its product portfolio

Extension into the soaps category is just a “starting point" of the brand’s diversification strategy. “So we’re not really looking at soap as a category. We want to offer a range of premium to affordable products both in skin and hair care under the Almond Drops portfolio," Nandi said, declining to specify the categories it could look at in the future. “Whatever you can associate almond and nourishment with—that’s what we will be looking at," he said.

