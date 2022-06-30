Bajaj Consumer Care to diversify its product portfolio

Bajaj Consumer Care to diversify its product portfolio2 min read . 01:21 AM IST
- The move to diversify its portfolio comes at a time the hair oil market in India is undergoing a shift
NEW DELHI :Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd is set to diversify its range under the flagship Almond Drops brand by launching more skin and hair care products. This is part of a broader attempt to diversify its portfolio.
The Almond Drops hair oil brand brings in 90% of the company’s revenue. Earlier this month, it launched Bajaj Almond Drops soap to tap into the ₹20,000 crore soap market in India. More launches are underway, Jaideep Nandi, the company’s managing director, said in an interview on Tuesday.
Extension into the soaps category is just a “starting point" of the brand’s diversification strategy. “So we’re not really looking at soap as a category. We want to offer a range of premium to affordable products both in skin and hair care under the Almond Drops portfolio," Nandi said, declining to specify the categories it could look at in the future. “Whatever you can associate almond and nourishment with—that’s what we will be looking at," he said.
The company draws a majority of its business from the Almond Drops hair oil brand, which is also its most widely distributed brand in the country.“Till last year, if you look at our portfolio, more than 90% was Almond Drops—that’s how large it is. We want to substantially bring it down, not by bringing down Almond Drops (oil) but by increasing the share of the rest of the portfolio," he said.
Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil competes with other brands in the ₹13,500 crore hair oil market. It was reaching 4.26 million outlets in the country as of March 2021. Within the light hair oil category Almond Drops corners an estimated 65% market share, according to the company.
The move to diversify its portfolio comes at a time the hair oil market in India is undergoing a shift. Growth in the hair oil market has been slow. “The hair oil market has remained stagnant over the last few years," Nandi said. In FY22, the hair oil market grew by 4.2%, recovering to pre-covid levels but volumes grew by only 2.2%. Market growth, however, was subdued in the March quarter of the last fiscal, with volumes declining 6.5% compared to the year-ago period.