Bajaj Consumer posts over two-fold jump in Q4 profit at 55 crore

New Delhi: FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold growth in consolidated net profit at 54.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company reported a net profit of 23.29 crore for January-March period a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from sale of goods was higher at 244.86 crore as against 172 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly in the beauty care category, were at 189.17 crore as against 158.69 crore, up 19.21 per cent.

Bajaj Consumer is a part of Bajaj Group of Companies.

For 2020-21, Bajaj Consumer’s net profit was up 20.76 per cent at 223.13 crore as against 184.77 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from the sale of goods last fiscal year was at 905.15 crore, up 9.61 per cent. It was 825.75 crore in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing the company said its board in a meeting held on Monday recommended a final dividend of 400 per cent, which is 4 per share of face value of Re 1 each, for 2020-21. 

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd settled at 311.20 apiece, up 1.90 per cent from the previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

