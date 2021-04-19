Bajaj Consumer posts over two-fold jump in Q4 profit at 55 crore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold growth in consolidated net profit at ₹54.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Its revenue from sale of goods was higher at ₹244.86 crore as against ₹172 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly in the beauty care category, were at ₹189.17 crore as against ₹158.69 crore, up 19.21 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Consumer is a part of Bajaj Group of Companies.

For 2020-21, Bajaj Consumer’s net profit was up 20.76 per cent at ₹223.13 crore as against ₹184.77 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from the sale of goods last fiscal year was at ₹905.15 crore, up 9.61 per cent. It was ₹825.75 crore in 2019-20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd settled at ₹311.20 apiece, up 1.90 per cent from the previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.