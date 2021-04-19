Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bajaj Consumer posts over two-fold jump in Q4 profit at 55 crore

Bajaj Consumer posts over two-fold jump in Q4 profit at 55 crore

Premium
Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly in the beauty care category, were at 189.17 crore
1 min read . 05:22 PM IST PTI

  • Its revenue from sale of goods was higher at 244.86 crore as against 172 crore in the year-ago period

New Delhi: FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold growth in consolidated net profit at 54.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

New Delhi: FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold growth in consolidated net profit at 54.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company reported a net profit of 23.29 crore for January-March period a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The company reported a net profit of 23.29 crore for January-March period a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Its revenue from sale of goods was higher at 244.86 crore as against 172 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly in the beauty care category, were at 189.17 crore as against 158.69 crore, up 19.21 per cent.

Bajaj Consumer is a part of Bajaj Group of Companies.

For 2020-21, Bajaj Consumer’s net profit was up 20.76 per cent at 223.13 crore as against 184.77 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from the sale of goods last fiscal year was at 905.15 crore, up 9.61 per cent. It was 825.75 crore in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing the company said its board in a meeting held on Monday recommended a final dividend of 400 per cent, which is 4 per share of face value of Re 1 each, for 2020-21. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd settled at 311.20 apiece, up 1.90 per cent from the previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.