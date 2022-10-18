Bajaj Electricals unveils new brand positioning

“This change has been introduced to create a sharp and unique positioning for the brand while offering a strong value proposition to our consumers. Our visual identity will be smarter, and more contemporary across all touch points. At a strategic level, this establishes a focused platform that we will build upon with a range of product offerings over the coming months and years. We are truly excited about this, and I am sure this sets the stage for driving our future growth," said Anuj Poddar, MD and CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited.