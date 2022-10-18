Bajaj Electricals unveils new brand positioning

“This is a large-scale transformation campaign for the brand backed by consumer insights, innovation, and robust R&D capabilities to offer a strong product portfolio to enhance the customer experience," the company said in a statement.
The company sells consumer products such as small appliances, fans and cookware, apart from lighting products among other electrical offerings. Bajaj Electricals sells a portfolio of brands including Bajaj, Morphy Richards and Nirlep.
Consumers today are time-constrained and require home appliances that perform seamlessly without glitches or inefficiencies, the company said.
The company has studied consumer pain-points through in-depth research—these have been addressed by considerable investments in research and development and product design.
“This change has been introduced to create a sharp and unique positioning for the brand while offering a strong value proposition to our consumers. Our visual identity will be smarter, and more contemporary across all touch points. At a strategic level, this establishes a focused platform that we will build upon with a range of product offerings over the coming months and years. We are truly excited about this, and I am sure this sets the stage for driving our future growth," said Anuj Poddar, MD and CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited.
The pan-India multimedia campaign will be lunched across TV, print, digital and in-stores.
“Bajaj as a brand name has been synonymous with the quality of dependability for decades with cross-generational trust at its core," said Prasoon Joshi, Executive Chairman and Regional ED, Asia Pacific, McCann Worldgroup.
“However, that is only the starting point, as the trajectory is that of innovation in sync with the changing customer needs. The new brand identity underscores the powerful brand idea of tenacity and resilience required to evolve and build in life," he said.