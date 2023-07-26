Bajaj Fin troubled by rapid growth of personal loans in financial system

Bajaj Fin troubled by rapid growth of personal loans in financial system3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The company is tightening credit standards and filtration criteria and monitoring aggregate leverage to stay out of trouble while remaining in the game
Mumbai: Concerned about the level of consumer leverage and the pace of growth of personal loans in the financial system, consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd is taking pre-emptive steps to “stay out of trouble", managing director Rajeev Jain said on Wednesday.
