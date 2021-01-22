Bajaj Finance can weather moderate downside risks over 12 months: S&P

Bajaj Finance can weather moderate downside risks over 12 months: S&P2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 01:53 PM IST
- The rating agency expects Bajaj Finance to outperform the industry. The company's non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.9% as of 31 December compared with 1.6% a year earlier, with restructured loans accounting for 1.4% of gross loans
MUMBAI: S&P Global Ratings has said Bajaj Finance Ltd has sufficient financial headroom to withstand moderate downside risks over the next 12 months amid tough operating conditions.
The agency has a long-term rating of BB+/stable and a short-term rating of B on company's comfortable capital levels. Bajaj Finance has a strong presence in the consumer durables segment, and two- and three-wheeler financing.
IL&FS roads InvIT set for a launch1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
Biocon shares correct as generic sales decline1 min read . 12:09 PM IST
Biocon Q3 net profit falls 19% to Rs186.6 crore1 min read . 11:50 AM IST
Housing market stays tight as homeowners stay put2 min read . 10:59 AM IST
The financier posted a 29% year-on-year (y-o-y) drop in its December quarter net profit to ₹1,145.98 crore. Lower business volumes, pressure on margins, and a sharp rise in credit costs had an impact on the return on average assets (ROAA) which fell to 2.9% on an annualised basis for the nine-month period ended December from 4.5% in the year-ago period.
For FY21, S&P has forecast Bajaj Finance's credit costs at a 5%, and at 2.5-2.7% for FY22, mainly due to the company's aggressive write-off strategy. For the nine months ended December, the credit cost was at 4.5% on an annualised basis, higher than 4.2% in the year-ago period.
The rating agency expects Bajaj Finance to outperform the industry. The company's non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.9% as of 31 December compared with 1.6% a year earlier, with restructured loans accounting for 1.4% of gross loans.
"BFL (Bajaj Finance Ltd) has ample capital buffers and a strong capitalisation, supported by good profitability and low dividend payouts. Also, profitability will get normalize to pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2022 as and when the economy rebounds as it would also support long-term capitalisation. Despite the surge in credit costs, the company's profitability remains superior to peers," said S&P.
Bajaj Finance's liquidity buffer declined to 11.6% of total borrowings as on 31 December, from 21.9% as on 30 October, as the company aims to return to a pre-covid liquidity buffer of 7-8% of its borrowings by the end of fiscal 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.