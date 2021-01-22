Bajaj Finance can weather moderate downside risks over 12 months: S&P

MUMBAI: S&P Global Ratings has said Bajaj Finance Ltd has sufficient financial headroom to withstand moderate downside risks over the next 12 months amid tough operating conditions.

The agency has a long-term rating of BB+/stable and a short-term rating of B on company's comfortable capital levels. Bajaj Finance has a strong presence in the consumer durables segment, and two- and three-wheeler financing.

The financier posted a 29% year-on-year (y-o-y) drop in its December quarter net profit to ₹1,145.98 crore. Lower business volumes, pressure on margins, and a sharp rise in credit costs had an impact on the return on average assets (ROAA) which fell to 2.9% on an annualised basis for the nine-month period ended December from 4.5% in the year-ago period.

For FY21, S&P has forecast Bajaj Finance's credit costs at a 5%, and at 2.5-2.7% for FY22, mainly due to the company's aggressive write-off strategy. For the nine months ended December, the credit cost was at 4.5% on an annualised basis, higher than 4.2% in the year-ago period.

The rating agency expects Bajaj Finance to outperform the industry. The company's non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.9% as of 31 December compared with 1.6% a year earlier, with restructured loans accounting for 1.4% of gross loans.

"BFL (Bajaj Finance Ltd) has ample capital buffers and a strong capitalisation, supported by good profitability and low dividend payouts. Also, profitability will get normalize to pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2022 as and when the economy rebounds as it would also support long-term capitalisation. Despite the surge in credit costs, the company's profitability remains superior to peers," said S&P.

Bajaj Finance's liquidity buffer declined to 11.6% of total borrowings as on 31 December, from 21.9% as on 30 October, as the company aims to return to a pre-covid liquidity buffer of 7-8% of its borrowings by the end of fiscal 2021.

