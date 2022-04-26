Bajaj Finance has clocked its highest ever consolidated profit after tax of ₹2,420 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022, up 80% over ₹1,346 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income for the March quarter rose 30% to ₹6,068 crore as against ₹4,659 crore in same quarter last year.

On Tuesday, Bajaj Finance shares closed 3.61% higher at ₹7,258.60 apiece on NSE.

The Board has also recommended a dividend of ₹20 per equity share of face value of for financial year 2021-22.

Assets under management (AUM) during the quarter grew by 29% to ₹1.97 lakh crore (including IPO financing receivables of ₹5,365 crore) as of 31 March 2022 from ₹1.52 lakh crore as of 31 March 2021.

New loans booked during the fourth quarter grew by 15% to 6.28 million as against 5.47 million in same quarter of last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAS) and Net NPA as of 31 March 2022 stood at 1.60% and 0.68% respectively, as against 1.79% and 0.75% as of 31 March 2021.

The company has provisioning coverage ratio of 58% on stage 3 assets and 134 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets as of 31 March 2022.