Bajaj Finance confident of absorbing second Covid wave impact

Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans declined to 1.79% as against 2.87% in the previous quarter. Net non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans also fell to pre-covid levels of close to 0.7%, which it had earlier guided to reach by third quarter. Restructuring portfolio stood at Rs. 1739 Cr compared to Rs. 2040 crore in the previous quarter. The NBFC continues to be well provided with provision coverage ratio of 20%.

