Bajaj Finance garners 30.5% YoY growth in Q4 consolidated PAT to ₹3,158 cr, NII zooms 28%2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM IST
- The financial services provider's assets under management were at ₹247,379 crore in Q4FY23, up by 29% from ₹192,087 crore in Q4FY22. AUM growth in Q4 FY23 was the highest ever at ₹16,537 crore.
NBFC giant, Bajaj Finance earned a consolidated net profit of ₹3,157.79 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023 period. The Q4 PAT increased by 30.51% from ₹2,419.51 crore in Q4FY22 and also up by 6.21% from ₹2,973 crore in Q3FY23. The profitability surpassed Street's estimates.
