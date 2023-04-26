Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Bajaj Finance garners 30.5% YoY growth in Q4 consolidated PAT to 3,158 cr, NII zooms 28%

Bajaj Finance garners 30.5% YoY growth in Q4 consolidated PAT to 3,158 cr, NII zooms 28%

2 min read . 06:06 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
In terms of asset quality, Bajaj Finance's gross NPA and net NPA stood at 0. 94% and 0.34% respectively in Q4FY23.

  • The financial services provider's assets under management were at 247,379 crore in Q4FY23, up by 29% from 192,087 crore in Q4FY22. AUM growth in Q4 FY23 was the highest ever at 16,537 crore.

NBFC giant, Bajaj Finance earned a consolidated net profit of 3,157.79 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023 period. The Q4 PAT increased by 30.51% from 2,419.51 crore in Q4FY22 and also up by 6.21% from 2,973 crore in Q3FY23. The profitability surpassed Street's estimates.

NBFC giant, Bajaj Finance earned a consolidated net profit of 3,157.79 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023 period. The Q4 PAT increased by 30.51% from 2,419.51 crore in Q4FY22 and also up by 6.21% from 2,973 crore in Q3FY23. The profitability surpassed Street's estimates.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at 11,359.59 crore, registering a significant jump of 31.68% from 8,626.06 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. The growth is at a single-digit of 5.33% from revenue of 10,784.31 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at 11,359.59 crore, registering a significant jump of 31.68% from 8,626.06 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. The growth is at a single-digit of 5.33% from revenue of 10,784.31 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Interest income, on a consolidated basis, stood at 9,846.90 crore --- sharply rising from 7,368.20 crore in Q4FY22. The company posted an interest income of 9.273.40 crore in Q3FY23.

Interest income, on a consolidated basis, stood at 9,846.90 crore --- sharply rising from 7,368.20 crore in Q4FY22. The company posted an interest income of 9.273.40 crore in Q3FY23.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review increased by 28% to 7,771 crore from 6,061 crore in Q4FY22.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review increased by 28% to 7,771 crore from 6,061 crore in Q4FY22.

In Q4FY23, the company's number of new loans booked grew by 20% to 7.56 million as against 6.28 million in Q4 FY22. Customer franchise stood at 69.14 million as of 31 March 2023 as compared to 57.57 million as of 31 March 2022. a growth of 20%. The Company's customer franchise grew by 3.09 million in Q4 FY23.

In Q4FY23, the company's number of new loans booked grew by 20% to 7.56 million as against 6.28 million in Q4 FY22. Customer franchise stood at 69.14 million as of 31 March 2023 as compared to 57.57 million as of 31 March 2022. a growth of 20%. The Company's customer franchise grew by 3.09 million in Q4 FY23.

The financial services provider's assets under management were at 247,379 crore in Q4FY23, up by 29% from 192,087 crore in Q4FY22. AUM growth in Q4 FY23 was the highest ever at 16,537 crore.

The financial services provider's assets under management were at 247,379 crore in Q4FY23, up by 29% from 192,087 crore in Q4FY22. AUM growth in Q4 FY23 was the highest ever at 16,537 crore.

The company's loan losses and provisions in the quarter stood at 859 crore as against 702 crore in 04 FY22. Bajaj Finance holds a management and macroeconomic overlay of 960 crore as of 31 March 2023.

The company's loan losses and provisions in the quarter stood at 859 crore as against 702 crore in 04 FY22. Bajaj Finance holds a management and macroeconomic overlay of 960 crore as of 31 March 2023.

In terms of asset quality, Bajaj Finance's gross NPA and net NPA stood at 0. 94% and 0.34% respectively – sharply down as against 1.60% and 0.68% as of 31 March 2022. The company has a provisioning coverage ratio of 64% on stage 3 assets and 118 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets as of 31 March 2023.

In terms of asset quality, Bajaj Finance's gross NPA and net NPA stood at 0. 94% and 0.34% respectively – sharply down as against 1.60% and 0.68% as of 31 March 2022. The company has a provisioning coverage ratio of 64% on stage 3 assets and 118 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets as of 31 March 2023.

On a standalone basis, the PAT stood at 2.837 crore from 2,268 crore in Q4 FY22, registering a growth of 25% YoY. Net interest income came in at 7,104 crore from 5,666 crore in Q4FY22, rising by 25% YoY as well.

On a standalone basis, the PAT stood at 2.837 crore from 2,268 crore in Q4 FY22, registering a growth of 25% YoY. Net interest income came in at 7,104 crore from 5,666 crore in Q4FY22, rising by 25% YoY as well.

For the full year FY23, on a consolidated basis, the number of new loans booked was the highest ever at 29.58 million as against 24.68 million in FY22. recording a growth of 20%. Customer franchise recorded the highest ever increase of 11.57 million in FY23 totaling 69.14 million as compared to 57.57 million in FY22.

For the full year FY23, on a consolidated basis, the number of new loans booked was the highest ever at 29.58 million as against 24.68 million in FY22. recording a growth of 20%. Customer franchise recorded the highest ever increase of 11.57 million in FY23 totaling 69.14 million as compared to 57.57 million in FY22.

PAT for the full fiscal stood at 11,508 crore from 7,028 crore in FY22, recording a growth of a whopping 64%. Net interest income for FY23 increased by 32% to 28,846 crore from 21,894 crore in FY22.

PAT for the full fiscal stood at 11,508 crore from 7,028 crore in FY22, recording a growth of a whopping 64%. Net interest income for FY23 increased by 32% to 28,846 crore from 21,894 crore in FY22.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.