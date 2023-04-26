In terms of asset quality, Bajaj Finance's gross NPA and net NPA stood at 0. 94% and 0.34% respectively – sharply down as against 1.60% and 0.68% as of 31 March 2022. The company has a provisioning coverage ratio of 64% on stage 3 assets and 118 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets as of 31 March 2023.