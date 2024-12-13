Bajaj Finance pivots to profitability with AI, scales back payments ambitions
Summary
- The lender’s revised five-year plan shifts focus from aggressive expansion to sustainable growth, leveraging AI to double assets while retreating from low-margin payments ventures.
MUMBAI : Bajaj Finance Ltd, one of India’s leading non-bank lenders, is scaling back its ambitions in the payments and credit card businesses as part of a revised five-year roadmap, BFL 3.0. The new plan shifts focus to profitability through artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, operational efficiency, and deepening relationships with its existing customer base.