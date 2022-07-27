As for Bajaj Financial Securities, the subsidiary clocked a profit of ₹1 crore against a loss of ₹3 crore in Q1FY22. Total Income for Q1FY23 was at ₹38 crore as against ₹15 crore for Q1FY22. Customers acquired during Q1FY23 were approximately 36,500. BFinsec's customer franchise as of June 30, 2022, was over 367,500. Margin trade financing (MTF) book stood at ₹741 crore in Q1FY23 as against ₹200 crore in Q1FY22.

