Bajaj Finance Q3 preview: NII, PAT may post double-digit YoY growth, credit costs seen flat3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:46 PM IST
- The company recorded assets under management (AUM) growth of 27% YoY in Q3FY23 to approximately ₹230,850 crore. New loans booked in Q3FY23 were the highest ever at 7.8 million versus 7.4 million in Q3FY22.
Leading financial services provider, Bajaj Finance is expected to clock strong earnings for the third quarter of FY23. The NBFC giant will announce its Q3FY23 results on Friday. In Q3, the company's top-line front is expected to be robust on the back of strong loan growth. PAT is factored to record double-digit growth year-on-year. However, there could be a marginal upside in provisions in Q3. Also, higher funding and mortgage costs are likely to play spoilsport on certain parameters.
