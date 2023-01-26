Leading financial services provider, Bajaj Finance is expected to clock strong earnings for the third quarter of FY23. The NBFC giant will announce its Q3FY23 results on Friday. In Q3, the company's top-line front is expected to be robust on the back of strong loan growth. PAT is factored to record double-digit growth year-on-year. However, there could be a marginal upside in provisions in Q3. Also, higher funding and mortgage costs are likely to play spoilsport on certain parameters.

