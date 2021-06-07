MUMBAI : Shares of Bajaj Finance tumbled 5.21% after the company estimates that its gross and net non-performing assets (NNPA) could be higher in Q1 and Q2 of FY22.

At 1.05 pm, Bajaj Finance was trading at ₹5,725.75, down 4.47% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.14% to 52,172.66.

"It had a good Q4 with most financial indicators normalizing to pre-covid levels. The company ended FY21 with GNPA of 1.8% and NNPA of 0.75%, close to pre-covid levels. The company remained prudent on provisioning and carried an additional provision of ₹840 crore as of 31 March 2021," the company said in a release.

Analysts at HDFC Securities said even after a downward revision of FY22 earnings to 9.1%, it still remains an enviably profitable franchise with high growth. However, less than 20% run-up in the stock since its Q4FY21 earnings is building in ambitious expectations around growth and profitability, which calls for a reality check in light of the company’s profit warning. The brokerage has downgraded the stock to reduce.

However, given the severity of the second wave and the consequent lockdown across most of India for last 35 days, the NBFC offered an update of its estimated impact on the company's financials in FY22.

The company said it remains open for business across all categories aided by stable EMI bounce rates in Q1FY22.

With respect to business operations, Bajaj Finance said that B2B and auto finance businesses were most affected due to strict lockdowns in the majority of states. These businesses delivered 70% of their planned volumes in April 2021 as multiple states started imposing lockdowns from mid-April. Their volumes dropped to 40% in May 2021. Other lines of businesses were less impacted in April and delivered 85% of planned dibursements.

The company estimates an impact of ₹4,000 crore- ₹5,000 crore to its AUM growth plan for FY22 on account of the disruption caused by the second wave. However, Q1FY22 will see higher impact on AUM due to lower volumes in B2B businesses.

With respect to its portfolio, the company said that the second wave has caused a marginal increase in EMI bounce rates in Q1FY22 over Q4FY21. Average EMI bounce rates in Q1FY22 were approximately 1.08X of Q4FY21.

Forward flows across overdue positions were higher due to constraints on collections amid strict lockdowns across most parts of India. As a result, the company estimates its GNPA and NNPA in Q1 and Q2 to be higher.

The company estimates an incremental credit cost of ₹1,100-1,300 crore versus planned credit cost in FY2022 on account of disruption caused by the second wave.

"Most states have indicated continued lockdown till 7th or 15th June. With expected reopening, June should be much better," the company said in a statement.

The NBFC's reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,346.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 against ₹948.10 crore for the same quarter last year, registering a growth of 42%. Total income fell 5% to ₹6,854.94 crore in Q4FY21 over ₹7,230.84 crore in Q4FY20.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

