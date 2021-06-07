Bajaj Finance slumps 5% after a weak business update

Analysts at HDFC Securities said even after a downward revision of FY22 earnings to 9.1%, it still remains an enviably profitable franchise with high growth. However, less than 20% run-up in the stock since its Q4FY21 earnings is building in ambitious expectations around growth and profitability, which calls for a reality check in light of the company’s profit warning. The brokerage has downgraded the stock to reduce.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}