Mumbai: Concerned about the level of consumer leverage and the pace of growth of personal loans in the financial system, consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd is taking pre-emptive steps to “stay out of trouble", managing director Rajeev Jain said on Wednesday.

“I had outlined even in my fourth quarter call that we are a little troubled about the level of leverage in the system. The amount of personal loan growth is troubling us," Jain told analysts.

He said that even in the rural B2C (business-to-consumer) segment, Bajaj is seeing increasing leverage.

In the rural B2C segment, 98.01% loans were in the Stage 1 category as of 30 June, as against 98.13% in the previous quarter. “There is no earth-shattering change here but given that we have tightened our credit standards and filtration criteria, we thought it prudent to just flag that we have seen some level of risk here," he said.

Rest of the portfolios are in pristine health, he said.

“We are taking a set of preemptive actions and looking at aggregate leverage of consumers, secured leverage, unsecured leverage. That is the only thing we are watching for and acting on in a nuanced manner to ensure we stay out of trouble but remain in the game," he said.

Jain had told analysts on 26 April that he is a bit worried given the rapid increase in personal loan disbursements by a several lenders who have not seen a business cycle. “I am not talking (about) credit cards here. I am talking (about) unsecured personal loans here. So, I would just worry about, because those who have seen cycles are probably, more mature about it than others," he had said.

The lender reported a 32% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,437 crore for the three months ended June, owing to higher net interest income. Net interest income (NII) rose 26% to ₹8,398 crore in the June quarter, from ₹6,640 crore a year earlier.

Bajaj Finance said it recorded highest-ever quarterly growth in assets under management of ₹ 22,718 crore last quarter and expects AUM growth to be 29-31% in FY24. In Q1, Bajaj Finance said it added 3.84 million new customers to the franchise and is confident of adding 12-13 million in the current financial year. As of June-end, the app platform has 40.2 million net users, it said.

Bajaj Finance said its new loans booked rose 34% to 9.94 million in Q1, from 7.42 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the company has decided to put the entire portfolio in Manipur under moratorium with chief financial officer Sandeep Jain stating that the amount is not large. The state has been experiencing widespread ethnic violence since May.

Bajaj Finance’s total deposits stood at ₹49,944 crore as of 30 June, marking a 46% increase, and accounting for 21% of consolidated borrowings. In Q1, its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) and net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratios stood at 0.87% and 0.31%, respectively, as against 1.25% and 0.51% a year earlier.

Bajaj Finance shares on the BSE stood at ₹7,431.05 apiece on Wednesday, down 2.29% from the previous close.