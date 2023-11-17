Bajaj Finance temporarily suspends issuance of EMI cards to new customers
In a regulatory filing, Bajaj Finance said,' We would like to further inform that the Company has temporarily suspended the issuance of Existing Member Identification cards (‘EMI cards’) to new customers
Bajaj Finance on Friday in an exchange filing said that it is temporarily suspending issuance of EMI cards to new customers after the order issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
