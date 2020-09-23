Bajaj Finserv forays into healthtech

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday announced its foray into healthcare with the launch of Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd (BFHL). The fully-owned subsidiary aims to improve the health outcomes of consumers through holistic care plans using technology.

BFHL’s Arogya Care scheme will provide preventive, personalized and prepaid healthcare packages.

“With a consumer-first, digital approach and a culture focused on excellence through innovative disruption, Bajaj Finserv addresses the financial needs of consumers in an increasingly phygital world," Bajaj Finserv chairman and managing director Sanjiv Bajaj said.

Speaking at the launch event, NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant said the healthcare sector is set for great transformation with digital initiatives. “The pandemic has presented a unique opportunity to transform our healthcare system and, with Bajaj Finserv entering the space, it will set a unique example and encourage many more private sector players to partner with the health sector to help realise the vision of building a healthy and a very progressive India."

The firm will offer health insurance from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and a pre-approved health EMI facility from Bajaj Finance.

It has empanelled 112 hospital partners, which operate 200 hospitals, three diagnostic and laboratory centres with 671 consumer touch points and over 9,000 doctors on the platform.

