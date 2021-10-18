MUMBAI : Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd crossed the ₹3 trillion market capitalization for the first time on Monday making it the country's 18th firm to achieve this milestone.

Intraday, the stock touched a fresh record high of ₹19,107.45 on the BSE, up 3.35% from its previous close. The Sensex rose 1.04% to 61,943.84 points.

So far this October, Bajaj Finserv's stock has gained 7.41%, while year-to-date it has advanced 114%.

Earlier, RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, ITC Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Wipro and HCL Technologies have achieved this landmark.

Bajaj Finserv (BJFIN) saw a muted performance due to severe impact of second lockdown on NBFC and higher reinsurance ceded in insurance business in first quarter of FY22. The NBFC is expected to recover with normalcy in economic activities and it has also undertaken technological initiatives that augurs well for the next stage of growth. Strong premium growth and a better product mix will help life and general insurance companies grow and generate higher revenue. Covid-related claims continue to be a concern for next few quarters, analysts say.

Underlying metrics however remain steady: better exit month collections and sustained improvement thereof; growth in preferred general insurance segments; and strong growth in new individual life insurance business, despite lockdowns.

Recently, Bajaj Finserv has got an in-principle approval from Sebi for sponsoring a Mutual Fund (MF). While the opportunity is huge, given the under penetration and financialization of savings in the country, the competitive intensity in the industry is high with 44 players, analysts say.

Bajaj Finserv has inherent advantages in its business model, given its presence in the Retail Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Securities businesses. Strong brand presence and wide distribution reach are key pillars for garnering AUM, where Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Bajaj Finance have proved their expertise. Cross-sell to the existing customers of these businesses is a huge opportunity, analysts expect.

