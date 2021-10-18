Bajaj Finserv hits 3 trillion mcap for first time

Bajaj Finserv (BJFIN) saw a muted performance due to severe impact of second lockdown on NBFC and higher reinsurance ceded in insurance business in first quarter of FY22. The NBFC is expected to recover with normalcy in economic activities and it has also undertaken technological initiatives that augurs well for the next stage of growth. Strong premium growth and a better product mix will help life and general insurance companies grow and generate higher revenue. Covid-related claims continue to be a concern for next few quarters, analysts say.