Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Firm announces dividend, check details here

Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Firm announces dividend, check details here1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv on Friday announced a dividend of ₹0.80 per share of face value of Re 1 for the financial year March 2023. The total amount of dividend is ₹127.43 crore.
The said dividend, if approved at the annual general meeting (AGM), will be dispatched on or about Friday, 28 July 2023 or Saturday, 29 July 2023, said Bajaj Finserv in its regulatory filing.
“Board of Directors have recommended a dividend at the rate Rs. 0.80 per share (80%) of face value of Rs. 1 on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or about Friday, 28 July 2023 or Saturday, 29 July 2023," said the company.
The dividend income for the quarter ended March rose to ₹29 crore as against ₹24 crore in the same period last year.
Bajaj Finserv reported a rise of 31.41 per cent in consolidated net profit ₹1768.95 crore for the quarter ended 31 March,2023 . This is against a net profit of ₹1,346.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The revenue from the operation rose by 25.25 per cent to ₹23,624.61 crore as compared to ₹18,861.67 crore in the year ago period.
Segment wise, income from interest rose 31% to ₹11,025 crore during the fourth quarter as against ₹8,383 crore in the previous year period.
For the nine month period, the company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹6,417 crore, rising 41% over previous year period.
Among the subsidiaries, Bajaj Finance recorded highest ever yearly consolidated profit after tax of ₹11,508 crore in FY23.
While, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) saw its profit rising 30 per cent to ₹322 crore in the fourth quarter. The gross written premium during the quarter rose 14% to ₹3,766 crore.
On Friday, the company's stock rose 1.97 per cent to ₹1,360.90 on BSE.
