The MoU was signed by Harshdeep Kamble, Industry Secretary, Government of Maharashtra and S Sreenivasan, Chief Financial Officer, Bajaj Finserv. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv.

“We welcome the investment that Bajaj Finserv is making in the state of Maharashtra. We are proud of Bajaj group's association with Maharashtra and will provide all the necessary support for the development of this project," said Devendra Fadnavis.

“We believe that growth should not come at the cost of the environment. Thus, in line with our ESG focus, the project is planned as a sustainable development one that meets the highest global standards of certifications with green solutions and a net-zero approach. We thank the government of Maharashtra for the continued support of our Group. Pune is and will continue to be a significant part of Bajaj Finserv's growth journey," said Sanjiv Bajaj.

The Bajaj Finserv Campus is planned in Pune and the project is expected to create 40,000 jobs and continue to develop Pune as a financial centre, the statement mentioned.

Work on the project will commence in 2023 and envisions state-of-the-art connectivity and facilities for business. The development will have a positive impact, both socially and economically, as it will create new jobs and business opportunities for partners, vendors, suppliers and contractors in and around Pune, as well as globally, the statement added.