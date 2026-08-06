Bajaj General, Swiss Re explore commercial insurance tie-up in India

Bajaj General Insurance and Swiss Re Corporate Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a commercial insurance partnership in India, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals, the partnership will combine Bajaj General's domestic distribution with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' International Programs platform to develop structured insurance solutions for Indian businesses.

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The initial focus will be on high-tech and manufacturing risks, while also providing international insurance programmes for Indian companies expanding overseas and supporting multinational corporations operating in India.

“India is the fastest-growing major commercial insurance market in the world,” Ivan Gonzalez, chief executive of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, said in the statement.

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Multinational companies increasingly expect insurers to combine local market expertise with global capabilities and seamless international execution, he added.

Tapan Singhel, managing director and chief executive of Bajaj General Insurance, said India's growth story is increasingly intertwined with the global economy, with Indian companies expanding overseas even as multinational corporations continue investing in the country.

“Both need insurance partners who understand local realities while bringing world-class risk expertise and international capabilities to the table,” Singhel added.

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FDI Impact The announcement comes as global insurers step up their India bets after the government raised the foreign direct investment limit in the insurance sector from 74% to 100% under the automatic route through the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Act.

Since then, Allianz has exited its insurance joint ventures with Bajaj before announcing a new venture with Jio Financial Services. Prudential has agreed to acquire control of Bharti Life Insurance, QBE has moved to take full ownership of Raheja QBE, while Aviva, Liberty and MetLife have also reshaped their India strategies.

For Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, the tie-up offers a stronger foothold in India's commercial insurance market without requiring an equity investment. Bajaj General, meanwhile, gains access to global underwriting expertise and international programme capabilities as competition for large corporate and multinational accounts intensifies.

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Bajaj General Insurance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has a presence across nearly 1,500 towns and cities. The announcement also follows Bajaj Finserv board's approval to set up a subsidiary to enter the reinsurance business. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions is the commercial insurance arm of the Zurich-headquartered Swiss Re Group.