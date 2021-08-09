Bajaj group companies buy shares worth 353 cr in Mukand Ltd

The transaction follows an approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for acquisition of certain equity shareholding of Mukand Ltd by Bajaj Group entities

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Four Bajaj group companies on Monday bought shares worth over ₹353 crore in Mukand Ltd, through open market transactions.

New Delhi: Four Bajaj group companies on Monday bought shares worth over ₹353 crore in Mukand Ltd, through open market transactions.

Bajaj Sevashram Pvt Ltd purchased shares for ₹94.42 crore, Bachhraj and Company Pvt Ltd ₹159.27 crore, Bachhraj Factories Pvt Ltd ₹69.04 crore, and Sanraj Nayan Investments Pvt Ltd ₹30.87 crore, block deal data on the NSE showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Sevashram Pvt Ltd purchased shares for ₹94.42 crore, Bachhraj and Company Pvt Ltd ₹159.27 crore, Bachhraj Factories Pvt Ltd ₹69.04 crore, and Sanraj Nayan Investments Pvt Ltd ₹30.87 crore, block deal data on the NSE showed. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The shares were bought at an average price of ₹153.

The four entities are promoters of Mukand, as per shareholding data for June 2021 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In separate transactions, certain promoters of the firm had offloaded the scrips at ₹153 apiece.

The transaction follows an approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for acquisition of certain equity shareholding of Mukand Ltd by Bajaj Group entities.

"Commission approves acquisition of up to 16.57 per cent of equity shareholding of Mukand Limited by Bajaj Group entities in addition to existing shareholding of around 57.70 per cent," it had said in a tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.