Bajaj Group completes acquisition of 23% stake in insurance businesses from Allianz — What you need to know

Sanjiv Bajaj-led Bajaj Finserv on Thursday, 8 January 2026, disclosed that the Bajaj Group has completed the acquisition of a stake in Allianz SE's two insurance joint ventures for a total of ₹21,390 crore, according to an exchange filing.

In its BSE filing, the company disclosed that it has acquired a 23% stake in insurance subsidiaries, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Jamnalal Sons Pvt. Ltd, from Allianz SE for ₹12,190 crore and ₹9,200 crore, respectively.

Bajaj Group's acquisition move increases the company's shareholding in both insurance companies to 97% from its earlier 74% levels. This also includes the 75.01% stake of the companies owned by Bajaj Finserv, as the companies end their partnership with German-based Allianz SE.

Bajaj acquisition details Although the Bajaj Group has completed the acquisition of a 23% stake in both insurance companies, the remaining 3% stake buyout is estimated to be completed over the next few months via a share buyback, subject to regulatory approval.

If the buyback move is completed, Bajaj Finserv's stake in the insurance companies is expected to rise to nearly 77.3% with Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, while Bajaj Holdings will retain 18.1% stake, and the remaining nearly 4.6% will go towards Jamnalal Sons, according to the exchange filing.

“The acquisition has no impact on the operations of the insurance companies or the interests of policyholders and business partners,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Mint reported earlier on 17 March 2025 that Bajaj Group will buy out Allianz SE's stakes in their two insurance joint ventures for a total of ₹24,180 crore, marking an end to their 24-year-old partnership.

Even after the acquisition move, the corporate headquarters of the Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance will continue to be based in Pune, Maharashtra.

“The acquisition provides us strategic flexibility to access new markets, introduce new products, build scale and advance growth as insurance penetration in India is set to grow exponentially over the next 2 decades,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, the Chairman & Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv.

Bajaj Finserv share price Bajaj Finserv shares closed 1.16% lower at ₹2,008.75 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹2,032.40 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.