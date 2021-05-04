Bajaj Group on Tuesday pledged to donate ₹200 crore towards Covid-19 response. According to the Pune-based firm, the financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19.

This contribution is in addition to ₹100 crore donated by the Bajaj Group last year.

"Given the severity of the second wave of the pandemic, we pledge an additional financial support of ₹200 crore towards Covid-19 response," Rahul Bajaj, chairman emeritus, Bajaj Group said in the statement.

Recently, the group has aided in the procurement of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM (Litre Per Minute) of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment such oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating COVID-19 patients.

"Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government, and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life," Bajaj said.

The company said it will work with local authorities and NGO partners to further upgrade the rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities. The company assured that it will enhance the availability of oxygen and critical medical supplies for COVID-19 treatment, and raise awareness around Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as well as support the vaccination drive for the most vulnerable sections of the society.

On April 30, Rahul Bajaj stepped down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto. He however, would continue as Chairman Emeritus of the company for a term of five years with effect from May 1, 2021. The Bajaj Group manufactures and markets a range of products and services in India and abroad. It has presence in various sectors like two and three-wheelers, home appliances, wind energy, forging, insurance among others. The group employs about 40,000 employees and its market capitalisation is around ₹80,000 crore.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.