Bajaj Group pledges to donate 200 crore for Covid-19 relief steps

On April 30, Rahul Bajaj stepped down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto. He however, would continue as Chairman Emeritus of the company for a term of five years with effect from May 1, 2021. The Bajaj Group manufactures and markets a range of products and services in India and abroad. It has presence in various sectors like two and three-wheelers, home appliances, wind energy, forging, insurance among others. The group employs about 40,000 employees and its market capitalisation is around ₹80,000 crore.

