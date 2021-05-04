Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bajaj Healthcare launches favipiravir drug Favijaj for covid treatment

Bajaj Healthcare launches favipiravir drug Favijaj for covid treatment

Premium
Favipiravir is an antiviral drug, which has shown potent in vitro activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome of coronavirus Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
1 min read . 04:18 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The launch comes at a time when the country is facing severe shortage of healthcare facilities and medicines used for treatment of covid patients, amid a second wave of the pandemic

Mumbai: Pharma company Bajaj Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday said it is launching antiviral drug favipiravir for the treatment of 'mild to moderate covid-19 patients' after receiving manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator. The drug will be launched under Favijaj brand.

Mumbai: Pharma company Bajaj Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday said it is launching antiviral drug favipiravir for the treatment of 'mild to moderate covid-19 patients' after receiving manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator. The drug will be launched under Favijaj brand.

The launch comes at a time when the country is facing severe shortage of healthcare facilities and medicines used for treatment of covid patients, amid a second wave of the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The launch comes at a time when the country is facing severe shortage of healthcare facilities and medicines used for treatment of covid patients, amid a second wave of the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Bajaj Healthcare shares shot up in trade after the announcement, closing at 583.05 on the BSE, up 10.85% from previous close.

Favipiravir is an antiviral drug, which has shown potent in vitro activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome of coronavirus, the company said in a release.

“We are pleased to add Favipiravir to our growing product portfolios. The second wave is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Favijaj will considerably ease the pressure, and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option," said Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director at Bajaj Healthcare.

The company said it has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for favipiravir through its own in-house R&D team.

“The drug controller of India’s has granted permissions to supply the “Favijaj" (Favipiravir) in the domestic as well as in overseas market," it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.