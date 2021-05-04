Pharma company Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL) on Tuesday announced the launch of “Favijaj" (Favipiravir) an antiviral drug used for treating patients suffering from influenza virus and has proved to be effective over COVID patients.

"Bajaj Health has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market “Favijaj" the oral Favipiravir approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from 4 May," the company said in a regulatory filing.

“FAVIJAJ" tablets comprising Favipiravir in different dosage forms are used for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 disease. "Favipiravir is an antiviral drug, which has shown potent in vitro activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome of coronavirus," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch of “Favijaj" (Favipiravir), Mr. Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said “...The second wave is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Favijaj will considerably ease the pressure, and offer patients much-needed and timely therapy option."

The firm has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Favipiravir through its own in-house R&D team, Bajaj Healthcare said. Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of Favijaj.

The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses. The drug controller of India’s has granted permissions to supply the “Favijaj" (Favipiravir) in the domestic as well as in overseas market.

On Tuesday, Bajaj Healthcare's scrip on BSE was trading 9.95% higher in late trade at ₹578.35 apiece.

Meanwhile, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to reach 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50 mark.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

