Bajaj Healthcare Limited, a manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates and Formulations, has announced the launch of “Ivejaj" (Ivermectin) an AntiParasitic Drug used in control & treatment for Covid-19 patients.

The company in an exchange filing said that it has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market “Ivejaj" the oral Ivermectin approved medication in India for the treatment of Covid-19 from 6th May 2021.

Bajaj Healthcare has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Ivermectin through its own in-house R&D team. Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of Ivejaj, the company said. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses.

The DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) has granted permissions to supply 'Ivejaj' in the domestic as well as overseas markets, Bajaj Healthcare said.

Commenting on the launch of “Ivejaj" (Ivermectin), Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said “We are pleased to add Ivermectin to our growing product portfolios. The second waves is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such asIvejaj will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option."

Separately, the company on Tuesday said it is launching antiviral drug favipiravir for the treatment of 'mild to moderate covid-19 patients' after receiving manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator. The drug will be launched under Favijaj brand.

