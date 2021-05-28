Pharma company Bajaj Healthcare Ltd has announced the launch of Posaconazole API, a medication that will be used in the treatment of mucormycosis or Black Fungus infection.

"BHL has received approval from FDA Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat (India), to manufacture and market Posaconazole API as approved medication for treating Mucormycosis in India," said the company in a statement on Friday.

The commercial production of the API is expected to begin in the first week of June and it will be marketed in the domestic as well as overseas market.

It will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses, said BHL.

“We are pleased to add Posaconazole API to our growing product portfolios. The second wave of coronavirus is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. According to doctors, the fungal infection that has emerged during the second wave has been widely linked with excessive usage of steroids and uncontrolled diabetes in coronavirus positive patients," said Anil Jain, the joint manager of Bajaj Healthcare.

"We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Posaconazole will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option," he added.

Sourcing drugs

India has asked its missions abroad to source Amphotericin-b, an anti-fungal drug, as the number of black fungus infections in patients who recovered from Covid-19 rise.

"PM had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world. Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug," reported news agency ANI quoting government sources.

More than 11,000 cases of black fungal infection have been reported from different parts of the country so far.

The infection causes blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.









